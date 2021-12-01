Charlton Athletic attacker Mason Burstow impressed again last night.

Charlton Athletic are through to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy after beating Aston Villa Under-21s 2-1.

Burstow opened the scoring on 15 minutes before Jayden Stockley added the second.

The visitors pulled one back before half-time but the Addicks held on for the win.

Burstow, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has caught the eye so far this season.

He has made six appearances for Charlton in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals.

The teenager has risen up through the academy of the London club and penned his first professional contract over the summer.

Caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, gave a few youngsters and fringe players the chance to impress and get some game time last night.

Burstow was one who got the Charlton fans talking on social media.

Here is how the Addicks’ supporters reacted on Twitter to his performance against Aston Villa-

Huge talent. What a prospect young Burstow is! — Watto (@WatteauO) November 30, 2021

This fella needs to make the bench at least week in week out — paul (@paulthecab) November 30, 2021

Morgan is quality. He needs to step up now and really make that 10 shirt his — Guy Davies (@GuyJDavies) November 30, 2021

Star Boy strikes again… Mason = Money — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) November 30, 2021

Burstow is elite. He has a huge future ahead of him. #cafc — John Fitzpatrick (@john_michael33) November 30, 2021

I’ve run out of words to describe this boy 😯 — JC (@BigJc022) November 30, 2021

Him over Davison from now on — Freddie (@CAFCfreddie06) November 30, 2021

What a finish!! — Michael Barrett (@cafc_michael) November 30, 2021