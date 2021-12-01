Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson is ‘likely to trigger a contract extension’ at the club owing to number of appearances, after it was reported yesterday that West Brom and a number of top Championship clubs are looking at the 29-year-old.

Paterson, 29, joined Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer. Since, the former Bristol City man has been a revelation in attack, scoring eight and assisting four in his 20 Championship outings.

Yesterday, Daily Mail reported that West Brom and a host of the Championship’s big-hitters were considering a surprise January move for the Englishman.

Now though, a report from Planet Swans has revealed that Paterson is likely to trigger a 12-month contract extension when he reaches a certain number of appearances in the Championship – he only signed a one-year contract when he joined in the summer.

A blow for the Baggies?

Should Paterson have only had six months left on his contract by the time of the January transfer window then it would certainly have given West Brom some more negotiating power in a bid to bring Paterson to The Hawthorns.

But should he have 18 months on his deal by New Year then it’ll make a potential transfer swoop much harder, with Swansea then able to drive him transfer value up should West Brom’s interest be serious.

The Baggies currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table. They’ve won just one of their six in the league and pressure is really starting to mount of manager Valerien Ismael.

Up next for them is a trip to top-six contenders Coventry City this weekend.