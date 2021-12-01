Stoke City are poised to complete the signing of goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

Stoke City are expected to snap up the free agent, as reported by Stoke On Trent Live.

Fielding, 33, parted company with Millwall at the end of last season and has since been a free agent.

He has been weighing up his options since the end of June but is close to landing himself a new club now.

Cover

Stoke are in need of another ‘keeper following Joe Bursik’s injury.

Fielding is a vastly experienced stopper in the Championship and has racked up 361 appearances to date.

Proving competition to a number one spot is nothing new to him either and he held that role at Millwall for the past two years, playing just three times for their first-team over two seasons.

Career to date

The former England youth international started his career at Blackburn Rovers but never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire side.

Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan from Ewood Park with loan spells at Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town, Rochdale and Leeds United.

Derby County signed him on a permanent basis in 2011 and he spent two years with the Rams before moving to Bristol City.

Fielding stayed at Ashton Gate for six seasons prior to his switch to Millwall.

New chapter

Stoke are close to adding him into their squad ahead of a hectic winter schedule.