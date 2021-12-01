Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough admits it would be hard to sign Birmingham City loanee Ryan Stirk permanently.

The Blues gave him the green light to join the League Two side on loan over the summer.

Stirk, 21, has since become a hit with the Stags and is getting plenty of first-team football under his belt.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

‘Probably go beyond us’….

Clough says his side would be keen on signing him if he became available.

However, he thinks Stirk has a future higher up the football pyramid and told the Mansfield Chad:

“Of course we’d love to him longer but I can’t see that happening at the moment. We have him on a season-long loan which is great.

“That’s all we’re looking at at the moment with him. I think he will probably go beyond us at the moment.”

Career to date

Stirk is from Birmingham and has risen up through the academy of his local side.

He linked up with the Blues in 2010 and has since been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The Wales youth international signed his first professional contract in 2017 and has since played twice for their first-team.

Current situation

The youngster is due to spend the whole season with Mansfield before heading back to Birmingham next summer.

Stirk has inspired the Stags to win five out of their last six games in the league and they have risen up the table after a tough start to the campaign.