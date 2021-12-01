Hartlepool United are set to appoint Graeme Lee as their new manager.

Hartlepool United have finally found their man to replace Dave Challinor, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Lee, 43, is poised to leave his role at manager of Middlesbrough Under-23s to join the League Two side.

Antony Sweeney has been in caretaker charge over the past month but the Pools have slumped down the league table.

Hartlepool are understood to have agreed terms of a deal to lure Lee to Victoria Park and an announcement is expected today.

Career to date

Lee is a familiar face to the Pools having risen up through the youth ranks with them at the start of his playing career.

He went on to make over 200 appearances for the North East club as a defender before going on to have spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Notts County.

Coaching spells

Lee got his first taste of coaching as player assistant at Darlington before hanging up his boots.

He has been with Middlesbrough for the past 10 years now in various roles. He first worked as a scout and then became an academy coach.

Boro then appointed him as their professional development phase coach of the Under-23s and he has held that role for the last eight years.

New challenge

Lee is now embarking on a new challenge in the Football League with Hartlepool.

They are in Papa John’s Trophy action tonight against his former club Sheffield Wednesday.