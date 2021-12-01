Charlton Athletic are through to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Charlton Athletic saw off Aston Villa Under-21s last night 2-1 at the Valley.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, sent a message to their supporters on social media after the match (see tweet below).

Nice win tonight 2 – 1. We saw a lot of our young players in action as well. Thanks to all the Charlton fans that joined us! #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) November 30, 2021

The Addicks’ chief says he was pleased to see some of their younger players in action.

Events of the game

Youngster Mason Burstow opened the scoring for the hosts on 15 minutes to further boost his reputation.

The attacker is impressing and has taken opportunities handed to him with the first-team well so far this season.

Charlton then made it 2-0 when Jayden Stockley slotted home from the penalty spot.

He has missed the last three league games through suspension and used yesterday to get some game time under his belt.

Aston Villa pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through Finley Thorndike but weren’t able to find an equaliser in the second-half.

What next?

It turned out to be a good run out for Charlton yesterday and they will be pleased to be going into the next round.

Sandgaard is yet to make a decision on their managerial situation with Johnnie Jackson still in caretaker charge.

The Addicks are back in action this Friday and make the long trip up to the North East to play Gateshead in the FA Cup.