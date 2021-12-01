Wycombe Wanderers new boy Ali Al-Hamadi has revealed he had trials at Bournemouth, Derby County, Bristol Rovers and Stockport County over the summer, as per a report by Wales Online.

The attacker parted company with Swansea City at the end of last season.

Al-Hamad, 19, has spent the past few months as a free agent but has landed himself a new home now.

The youngster has also revealed he nearly joined Nottingham Forest after leaving the Swans.

Plenty of trials

He has said: “I went to Bournemouth with the first team for a week. That was crazy. The standard there was mad. They were doing well at the time in the first few games of the season, but they ended up signing Jamal Lowe on deadline day so that put me out of the question.

“But it wasn’t a negative thing, I gained a lot out of it. It was good to be in that environment.”

He added: “Then I went to Derby. That was good as well, I was doing well with the Under-23s then I got the chance to train with their first team. Steve McClaren liked me there and I think he wanted to sign me, but then two days before they were going to give me a decision they went into administration.

“I’ve had some bad timing and bad luck. But luckily, Swansea have said they were willing to let me go for free, as long as there was a sell-on clause. I went to Bristol Rovers to keep my fitness up, Stockport County as well.”

Career to date

Al-Hamadi spent three years with Tranmere Rovers before Swansea swooped to sign him in 2018.

The Iraq international spent the past three years with the Swans and was a regular for their Under-23s but left before being able to break into their first-team.

New home



Al-Hamadi did enough during his trial at Wycombe to finally earn himself a contract for this season.

Patience paid off for the youngster after his stints at Bournemouth, Derby, Bristol Rovers and Stockport.

He landed a one-and-a-half year deal with the Chairboys.