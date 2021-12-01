Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City are keen on Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dilan Markanday, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.11.21, 17.18).

The winger has been offered a new deal by Spurs as they look to fend off Championship interest in him.

Markanday, 20, is out of contract at the end of the season and Antonio Conte’s side risk losing him next summer.

The Premier League outfit want to tie him down on a long-term basis and then loan him out in the January transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Career to date

Markanday has risen up through the academy at Spurs and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has established himself as a key player for their Under-23s over recent times and has managed 11 goals in 12 appearances so far this season.

The wide man signed his last deal with Tottenham in January last year and made his first and only senior appearance to date against Vitesse away in October.

What now?

Spurs want to strike a new deal with him this winter to avoid losing him to another club which suggests they see him as one for the future.

However, Markanday could get more game time with a club in the Championship and that may come into his decision making process over the coming weeks.