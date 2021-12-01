Rotherham United’s Will Grigg was hit with an injury during the 1-1 (5-3 on penalties) win against Port Vale in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

A rather injury-free Rotherham United side advanced to the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night as they beat League Two outfit Port Vale on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 in normal time.

Millers boss Paul Warne named seven changes to the starting XI that began the league outing at Oxford United on Saturday, which ended as a goalless draw.

One of them being on-loan Sunderland veteran striker Grigg, who has recently lost his place to the in-form Freddie Ladapo, as he looks to prove him self to the coaching team that he’s worthy of a starting spot.

However, in just the 2nd minute of the game, the 30-year-old went down under a clumsy challenge from a Vale defender, where his knee went into the backside of the Rotherham United man while attempting to win a header.

Grigg was able to carry on, but only until half-time as the knock limited his movement throughout the 45 minutes, where he was replaced was eventual goal scorer Michael Smith, netting his 14th of the season in the 56th minute.

Despite having been forced off, the former Wigan Athletic talisman’s injury doesn’t seem to be serious according to Paul Davis, who said it is ‘days rather than weeks’ for his recovery time, but he will be a ‘big doubt’ for the Millers’ FA Cup tie with Stockport County on Friday evening.

Will Grigg buttock injury. Days rather than weeks, although a big doubt for Friday's FA Cup tie. Took a knee in his backside early on tonight and was subbed at the break. "He was running like a mermaid," says #rufc boss Paul Warne. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) November 30, 2021

Start to life at the Millers

Grigg, who was well known for his time at Wigan Athletic after scoring 65 goals in 151 appearances, has failed to show any signs of his goal scoring self since departing the Latics for Sunderland in 2019.

Rotherham United signed him on a season-long-loan deal in the final hour of the summer window this year, the eight goals on loan at former parent club MK Dons last season being enough to please Warne.

The striker has hit six goals this season in 14 games for the Millers, with two of them coming in the league and the other four coming in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

Although it’s not the best of records, Grigg has shown some pleasing performances with his composure on the ball and his determination to win the ball back when losing possession. But, it will be obvious that Warne and his coaching team will be looking for more goals from their front-man, especially considering the team have three other players in his department who are all arguably good enough to have a case to start.

With his contract running out at the end of the summer, Grigg will be eager to prove himself to either earn a new contract at his parent club, or should he be released, at Rotherham United and any other clubs that come calling.