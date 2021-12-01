Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo has been labelled as one of the Championship’s best right-backs by Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley.

Romeo has been a big hit with Portsmouth since joining on loan from Millwall.

The 26-year-old has nailed down a starting spot in Danny Cowley’s side, holding down the spot at right wing-back following his arrival from loan in the summer transfer window.

Now, Romeo has attracted high praise from Cowley.

As quoted by The News, Cowley stated that the Millwall loanee is one of the Championship’s best right-backs, lauding Romeo as a “machine” amid his recent form.

Here’s what the Portsmouth boss had to say on Romeo:

“He’s been a machine, really good. He was short of games when he first arrived, but he soon got fitter, more athletic and powerful.

“We’re seeing, for me, one of the best right-backs in the Championship.