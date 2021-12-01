Portsmouth boss labels Millwall ‘machine’ Mahlon Romeo as one of the Championship’s best right-backs
Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo has been labelled as one of the Championship’s best right-backs by Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley.
Romeo has been a big hit with Portsmouth since joining on loan from Millwall.
The 26-year-old has nailed down a starting spot in Danny Cowley’s side, holding down the spot at right wing-back following his arrival from loan in the summer transfer window.
Now, Romeo has attracted high praise from Cowley.
As quoted by The News, Cowley stated that the Millwall loanee is one of the Championship’s best right-backs, lauding Romeo as a “machine” amid his recent form.
Here’s what the Portsmouth boss had to say on Romeo:
“He’s been a machine, really good. He was short of games when he first arrived, but he soon got fitter, more athletic and powerful.
“We’re seeing, for me, one of the best right-backs in the Championship.
“He defends and attacks. Some of the modern-day full-backs just want to attack, but Mahlon defends and stops crosses. Statistically, he’s got an incredible record of stopping crosses down his side of the pitch. Also offensively he gives us real attacking threat.”
Bidding to maintain the momentum
Both Romeo and Portsmouth will be hoping to maintain their form into the busy festive period.
The Millwall loanee has been a big hit since arriving at Fratton Park and his performances have played a key role in helping Pompey turn around their form. Cowley’s side have won their last four games in League One and are seven games without defeat in the third tier.
The upturn in form has reignited Portsmouth’s push for promotion after a shaky start, so it will be interesting to see if Romeo and co can continue to impress heading into the New Year.
Next up for Pompey is an FA Cup clash with Harrogate Town before returning to League One action against Sheffield Wednesday next Tuesday.