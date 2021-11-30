Swansea City could face a struggle in their pursuit for Manchester City’s James McAtee, with the Premier League club reportedly reluctant to let him go.

McAtee is one of Manchester City’s top young prospects and was linked with a temporary move away from the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.

Swansea City were mentioned as one of the multiple sides eyeing up a loan swoop for the youngster ahead of January.

However, it has now emerged that the South Welsh side could face a battle for his signature.

Wales Online has stated that the Citizens are reluctant to let McAtee leave on a temporary basis. Their rumoured stance has been backed up by the words of manager Pep Guardiola, who insisted he isn’t shy to utilise young players like McAtee, who recently made his Premier League debut against Everton.

It awaits to be seen if the door opens for McAtee to feature regularly for City’s senior team or if he remains in the U23s, but Guardiola’s willingness to use young talents like the Swansea target could make it difficult to strike a loan deal.

Stay or loan?

Guardiola’s stance on using young stars in his first-team is refreshing when compared to the loan armies at some other top clubs, but a temporary move to Swansea could be perfect for McAtee.

Russell Martin’s possession-based style of play would see the young playmaker play a similar style of football while away from City. Not only that, but learning his trade in the Championship before stepping up to first-team football at City could further his development and give him some crucial senior experience.

That being said, remaining with City would see McAtee develop under the watchful eye of the ever-influential Guardiola, likely picking up senior action here and there alongside playing U23s football.

It’s a path that has worked well for others before and will do again, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.