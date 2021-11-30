Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones has been dealt a fresh setback, pushing his return back by another two to three weeks.

Jones’ 2021-22 campaign has been struck by injury, limiting him to just one Peterborough United appearance.

The rapid talent came off injured in Posh’s Carabao Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle and hasn’t featured since. The last update came earlier this month, stating Jones could make a return towards the tail end of November.

However, a fresh update has now emerged from the Peterborough Telegraph, revealing another blow to Jones.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is said to have revealed Jones is poised to remain on the sidelines for another two to three weeks after developing a hip problem.

The youngster underwent a scan on Tuesday and is now set to sit on the sidelines for a little longer yet.

Jones was poised to return in an Under-23s game against Everton on Wednesday, but the fresh problem rules him out.

What now for Posh?

With Jones forced to wait a little longer before making a comeback, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson will have to deal with limited options up front for longer as well.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele have been Posh’s main options at the top of the pitch, with Jones and Jack Marriott sidelined. However, former West Ham youngster Kai Corbett, who only joined on a free transfer last week, made a surprise debut against Barnsley, giving Ferguson another option at striker.