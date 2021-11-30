Portsmouth are not interested in signing Ipswich Town’s out of favour striker James Norwood, it has been reported.

Norwood has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich Town, reportedly opening the door for him to move on in January.

Amid the striker’s rumoured transfer listing, Football League World has reported that a host of League One sides are eyeing up the striker. Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City and Oxford United are all said to be eyeing Norwood ahead of the upcoming window.

However, Hampshire Live has now stated that Portsmouth are not interested in signing Norwood.

The report states the striker is not on Pompey’s radar, adding that his current wages are too steep given the club’s current budget. The Fratton Park outfit are looking to bolster their attacking options in the New Year though, so it will be interesting to see how Danny Cowley’s striker hunt pans out.

Norwood’s time at Portman Road

The 31-year-old striker has been on the books with Ipswich since 2019, making the move after a prolific stint with Tranmere Rovers.

Across all competitions, Norwood has played 66 times for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with 22 goals and seven assists in the process. So far this season, the Eastbourne-born forward has managed one goal and one assist in five outings.

However, his last League One appearance came at the start of October and he hasn’t been involved in a League One matchday squad since, so we may have seen him in an Ipswich Town shirt for the last time.