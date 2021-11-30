Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed he “would love” to sign Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo, though admitted it would be “tough” to do.

Romeo has been a big hit since joining Portsmouth on loan in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old linked up with Pompey on a temporary deal in a bid to pick up game time away from parent club Millwall.

Some fans have already voiced their desire to see Romeo join the club on a permanent basis, and manager Danny Cowley has now echoed those views himself.

As quoted by The News, Cowley stated he would “love” to have Romeo on a permanent basis, though he admitted that it would be a “tough” deal to strike.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It would be tough (to sign Romeo permanently), but we’d love to have him.

“It’s been a good loan for both of us.”

Future at Millwall

Gary Rowett and co’s plans for Romeo remain unknown, so it will be interesting to see how his situation with Millwall pans out once his Portsmouth loan spell comes to an end.

He is still under contract with the Lions until 2024, so the club are under no pressure to cash in.

In the meantime…

Until the time comes to make a decision, Romeo’s sole focus will be on matters at Fratton Park, with Pompey’s recent form propelling them back into the chasing pack.

Cowley’s side have won their last four League One games and haven’t lost since their 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town. Romeo has started in all but one league game since joining, playing all 90 minutes in each of his starts as well.