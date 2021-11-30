Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said the club are yet to receive any acceptable offers for star man Siriki Dembele.

Siriki Dembele has been at the centre of transfer speculation for plenty of time now.

The Peterborough United star was a key player for Darren Ferguson’s side last season and has put in some impressive performances despite Posh’s difficult start to life back in the Championship. That combined with his contract situation has seen him attract interest from elsewhere ahead of January.

However, as quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, director of football Barry Fry has said an offer even worth considering is yet to come in.

Fry stated that offers are coming in for Dembele, but said not have been worth consulting the owners about.

“Other clubs are still making offers for Dembele,” Fry revealed.

“But, they haven’t even been worth putting before the owners.”

Dembele’s contract situation

The Posh forward sees his contract at London Road expire at the end of this season.

It puts the Championship club at risk of losing him for nothing next summer, but that’s a risk the club are willing to take as they look to keep the forward on board for the fight to stay in the second tier.

His season so far

Dembele has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s side since the start of the season, operating anywhere across the front three and as an attacking midfielder.

In 19 Championship outings, the Nike Academy graduate has netted four goals and laid on two assists for Peterborough United. His contributions this season take him to 29 goals and 30 assists in 141 games for the club since joining from Grimsby Town in 2018.