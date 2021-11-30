Portsmouth defeated Gillingham in a summer battle to sign Shaun Williams, Gills boss Steve Evans has revealed.

Portsmouth maintained their strong run of form thanks to a late own goal from Jack Tucker at the weekend, seeing Pompey defeat Gillingham 1-0 at Priestfield.

Now, it has emerged that Portsmouth also got the better of the Gills in a transfer battle during the summer window.

As quoted by Kent Online, Gillingham boss Steve Evans revealed he tried to bring former Millwall man Shaun Williams in during the summer, only to be gazumped by the Fratton Park outfit.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Sean Williams is a player I tried to bring in (at Gillingham) when Portsmouth offered treble his money, back when he came out of Millwall.

“He is a comfortable centre-back in the Championship.”

The aftermath

Following Portsmouth’s late winner against Gillingham, the Pompey bench drew criticism from Evans for their celebrations. The Gills boss labelled their antics after the winner as “World Cup stuff” and “a bit disrespectful.

There was also no handshake between Evans and Cowley following the game.

Williams’ campaign so far

The 35-year-old utility man made his 19th League One outing of the season against Gillingham, starting at centre-back for the sixth time this season.

Though his usual position is defensive midfield, Williams has slotted into the backline at times to cover for absences, impressing in the position.

His contributions on Saturday helped make it four League One wins in a row for Portsmouth, taking them to seven games without defeat in the third division.