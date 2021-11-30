Birmingham City have endured a mixed campaign so far, finding themselves in 14th-place of the Championship table after the opening 20 games.

Lee Bowyer in his first full season in charge of Birmingham City has had some good patches of form, and also some not so good ones.

His side went seven games without a win before winning three on the spin through October and the start of November, before another three without win, and then a win at home to Blackpool last time out.

It’s made for a mixed season so far and fans won’t be expecting much of their side in the league this season. Either way, January could still be a crucial month for the club.

Here we look at all the Birmingham City transfer rumours ahead of the winter transfer window…

A pressing piece of transfer news for Birmingham City has been George Hall’s future. The 17-year-old academy product had been linked with both Leeds United and Newcastle United, but Blues have moved quickly to get the youngster signed on to a professional contract.

Elsewhere, Blues moved to sign Renedi Masampu earlier this month following a trial period, but Bowyer looks set to lose Riley McGree in the New Year.

The midfielder has been a favourite among fans so far this season. Bowyer is keen on keeping the Charlotte FC man for the remainder of the campaign at least, and McGree has opened up on his love for the club too. But it seems he’ll be returning to the States in January.

And lastly in an exciting bit of Birmingham City transfer news, the club are being linked with FC Groningen and Netherlands U19 defender Bjorn Meijer ahead of January.

Overall then it looks set to be a pretty quiet month for Birmingham City, but we could yet see some unexpected activity.