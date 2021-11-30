Middlesbrough were reportedly looking at allowing winger Marcus Browne to leave on a short-term loan deal in January, but conflicting reports from Teesside Live state that these rumours are premature.

Middlesbrough have not been able to call upon Browne since January earlier this year. He picked up a serious injury in the FA Cup third round tie against Brentford last season and has been out ever since.

He has been on the long road to recovery and has finally rejoined his teammates in training after nearly a year out.

But reports from Football Insider stated that Boro were prepared to listen to offers for Browne in order for him to gain vital playing time. However, Teesside Live have said these reports are ‘premature’, especially given he has not played a minute of football in over 10 months.

Teesside Live state that a January loan move away from the Riverside would have it’s benefits, although it won’t be a decision Middlesbrough have come to as of yet.

The focus is on Browne’s recovery process and getting him back to full fitness and integrated into the first-team squad.

Two transfer windows have passed since his last appearance and so an influx of players have signed and others have left. It isn’t the same squad he played in previously, and with a new manager at the helm it may take longer to integrate than it would after a shorter injury lay-off.

Thoughts

Browne had been in form prior to his injury and so new boss Chris Wilder will want to get him back to his best and playing regularly.

It does make sense for him to go out on loan to play regular minutes before coming back to Boro. But as Teesside Live attest, this won’t be a priority. The priority is overcoming his injury. It is likely then, and only then, a decision will be made on his immediate footballing future.