West Brom lost their 3rd-place spot to QPR last night, and now find themselves 4th in the Championship.

QPR’s win at Derby County saw them leapfrog all of the top-six and move up into 3rd at the expense of West Brom.

Valerien Ismael’s side started the season well but have since hit a patchy vein of form, winning just one of their last six in the league.

If promotion if to be achieved then January will prove a pivotal month for the Baggies – here we look at all the latest West Brom transfer news ahead of the January transfer window…

Unfortunately for West Brom fans, almost all the transfer rumours coming out of the club are backing players to leave.

The biggest name currently in headlines is Sam Johnstone. The England stopper has a number of Premier League suitors and looks bound to leave the club, either in January or next summer – at which time he’s set to become a free agent.

Elsewhere, first-team duo Kenneth Zohore and Robert Snodgrass look set to be sold on at the club’s earliest convenience. Football Insider revealed last week that the Baggies are keen to offload Zohore in January, whilst it was revealed in The Sun on Sunday over the weekend that the club are also keen to move on Snodgrass.

In a fashion that’s becoming painfully familiar with West Brom fans, several of their younger talents are attracting attention from higher up in the football food chain.

In recent weeks, reports have revealed that summer signing Quevin Castro is wanted by a number of European clubs including Borussia Dortmund, whilst Chelsea are being strongly linked with Leonardo Cardoso.

And Daily Mail have also revealed this month that Reyes Cleary has a number of high profile suitors, including Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

On a positive note though, West Brom are today being linked with Swansea City’s in-form attacker Jamie Paterson, with reports having linked the Baggies with a January move for Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence as well.