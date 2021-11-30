Adrian Mariappa, who was offered a deal by Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, has completed a move to Australian side Macarthur.

Mariappa has been without a club since his contract with Bristol City came to an end earlier this summer.

The decision not to renew the 35-year-old’s deal at Ashton Gate brought an end to his short stay at Ashton Gate, opening the door form him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Jamaican centre-back has found a new team.

Australian outfit Macarthur have swooped in to snap up Mariappa on a free transfer, it has been announced.

The club confirmed the deal on Monday, bringing in the former Crystal Palace and Watford man to bolster their defensive options.

Other offers

It has been claimed this month that an offer was on the table for Mariappa to remain in England.

Sheffield Wednesday were said to have lodged an offer to the experienced defender as they bid to reinforce their injury-hit defensive ranks. However, this move wipes out the Owls’ chances of recruiting the former Premier League player.

Mariappa’s career to date

The London-born centre-back started his career with Watford, making his way through the youth ranks before breaking into the senior side. Mariappa remained with the Hornets until 2012, when he left to link up with Reading.

Mariappa’s stint with the Royals lasted only a year, featuring 33 times before switching to Crystal Palace the following year. After 49 games in three years, the defender would return to Watford in 2016.

Overall, he played 340 times for the club across two spells before moving on in 2020. Mariappa then linked up with Bristol City on a free transfer last year, playing 27 times before his release.

Now, he will be looking to test himself outside of England for the first time (at club level) with Ante Milicic’s Macarthur.