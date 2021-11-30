West Brom are among a number of top Championship clubs sizing up a January move for Swansea City star Jamie Paterson, according to reports.

Paterson has emerged as a key player for Swansea City since joining in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old forward made the move to South Wales after his contract with Bristol City came to an end. He has been a standout star for Russell Martin’s side since, chipping in with a thoroughly impressive eight goals and four assists in 20 Championship games so far.

Now, as per the Daily Mail, Paterson’s form is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The report claims West Brom are among “a number of top Championship sides” sizing up a winter swoop for the Swansea ace.

Despite only joining the Swans in the summer transfer window, the club are at risk of losing Paterson on the cheap at the end of the season. He only signed a one-year deal upon arrival, meaning he could depart for nothing next summer.

Championship pedigree

Paterson has spent the vast majority of his career plying his trade in the Championship, so he would be a good acqusition for the Baggies or any other promotion-chasing side – especially in his current form.

The Coventry-born attacker has managed 11 goal contributions in his last 13 games (seven goals, four assists), taking him to 12 all season (eight goals, four assists).

It awaits to be seen how the situation pans out, though Swansea will surely want to keep Paterson on board to help their own promotion bid this season.