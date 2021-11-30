QPR defender Conor Masterson is open to extending his loan at Cambridge United, as per a report by Cambridgeshire Live.

QPR gave him the green light to head out the exit door in August.

Masterson, 23, has since enjoyed his time with Cambridge and has made 19 appearances in all competitions.

He joined the League One outfit on a deal until January.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international is open to extending his stay with Mark Bonner’s side.

He has said:

“Right now, I can’t really worry about that to be honest (his loan expiring). I’m just focused on doing well for Cambridge, and when it comes to that time, we’ll see what happens.

“If Bonz (Mark Bonner) and the rest of the staff are open for that, I’d love to (extend his stay), but right now it’s not up to me. It’s up to my parent club QPR and Cambridge.”

QPR spell so far

QPR swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since featured in 20 games for their senior side.

He was loaned out to Swindon Town for the second-half of the past campaign and played five times for the Robins as they were relegated to League Two.

Early career

Masterson started his career in Ireland at Lucan United before signing for Liverpool at the age of 16.

He was a regular for the Reds at various youth levels but never played for their first-team before he left for QPR.

What next?

The centre-back is interested in staying with Cambridge until the end of this season but says he isn’t focused on that just yet.

They are in action this evening against Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy.