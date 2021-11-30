Oldham Athletic caretaker boss Selim Benachour is interested in the full-time job.

Oldham Athletic have placed him in caretaker charge following the departure of Keith Curle.

Benachour, 40, oversaw the Latics’ 2-0 defeat away at Salford City over the weekend.

He is poised to be in the dugout for their trip to the Stadium of Light tomorrow against Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Oldham Athletic comment: Five outsiders for the job

‘Of course’…

The former Tunisia international has said, as per a report by the Oldham Times: “Of course. I am ambitious and I would like to be a coach and I’m here until I am told (otherwise).”

More about him

Benachour has been at Oldham since September last year and holds a UEFA A license.

He was appointed as their Under-18s manager but has now made the step up into the first-team on an interim basis.

Playing career

The ex-attacking midfielder enjoyed an eventful playing career with the likes of PSG, Rubin Kazan and Malaga before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Read: Oldham Athletic defender to return to the club next month

Coaching spells

Benachour has since delved into the coaching world and had early coaching stints at FC Martigues and Club Africain.

He was then had spells as a full-time boss in Romania with Foresta Suceava and then in Poland with Olimpia Grudziądz.

Oldham came calling 14 months ago and he is now keen on their managerial position after Curle left last week.

What next?

Oldham lock horns with Sunderland in the cup tomorrow and then have a break this weekend before their trip to Tranmere Rovers next Tuesday.