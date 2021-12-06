Sullay Kaikai left Blackpool to join Wycombe Wanderers in the summer – so how’s the winger faring at his new club?

Kaikai, 25, spent two years at Blackpool between 2019 and 2021.

He featured 68 times in all competitions and scored 13 goals. During the Tangerines promotion campaign, he appeared 36 times in the league as they finished 3rd, just seven points off automatic promotion.

In the summer, he left on a free transfer following the end of his contract. He went on to join Wycombe Wanderers, who had contrasting form as they were relegated from the Championship to League One.

Since joining the Chairboys, Kaikai has been involved in 11 league matches out of a possible 20. In these 11 appearances, he is yet to score but has managed to grab three assists. This means he has been directly involved in just under 10% of the club’s 32 league goals.

His performances have helped Wycombe up to 3rd place as they look for a return to the Championship. Gareth Ainsworth will be hoping he can keep up this form and notch his first goal for his new club.

But under Critchley, he was crucial to the aforementioned promotion, mainly with important goals. The former Brentford winger scored the only goal in the 1-0 wins over MK Dons, Wigan Athletic, Rochdale and Sunderland, meaning four of his seven goals last season were match-winners – a huge 57%.

Despite him leaving on a free transfer, Blackpool certainly fans want to see him succeed down at Ainsworth’s Wycombe.