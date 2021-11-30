Released Leyton Orient man Jordan Maguire-Drew has signed for Grimsby Town.

The National League side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Maguire-Drew, 24, parted company with Leyton Orient at the end of last season when his contract at Brisbane Road expired.

He became a free agent and was snapped up by Woking. However, he is now on the move again and has made the move up north to Grimsby.

The attacking midfielder has penned an 18-month contract with Paul Hurst’s side.

Leyton Orient spell

Maguire-Drew spent the past few years on the books at Leyton Orient.

They snapped him in January 2019 and he was part of their side promoted to the National League in his first year.

He went on to make 73 appearances for the O’s in all competitions and chipped in with 12 goals.

However, they let him leave on loan to Crawley Town for the second-half of last season and they decided not to extend his contract at the end of June.

Other spells

Maguire-Drew started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Seagulls.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Worthing, Dagenham and Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham before his move to Orient.

New home

Maguire-Drew is now at Grimsby as they look to gain an immediate promotion to the Football League.