Paul Heckingbottom enjoyed a winning start to life as Sheffield United’s new permanent manager.

Sheffield United claimed a 2-0 win over Bristol City in Heckingbottom’s first game as manager. It came after the surprise departure of Slavisa Jokanovic after less than half-a-season in charge, with the Blades now sitting in 13th-place of the Championship table.

A top-six charge is not beyond the realms of possibility. But Sheffield United would no doubt need a strong showing in the January transfer window to make that happen.

Here we look at every Sheffield United transfer rumour ahead of January…

One of the big talking points at Sheffield United ahead of January has been Rhian Brewster. Reports have linked him with a surprise move to Nottingham Forest but after Heckingbottom’s installation as manager, it’s been suggested that the former Liverpool man will be given a fresh oppurtunity at the club.

Elsewhere, on loan Liverpool man Ben Davies has been linked with David Moyes’ West Ham, whilst both Chris Basham and Oliver Burke has been linked with Middlesbrough following Chris Wilder’s appointment at the club.

In a couple of incoming transfer news pieces, Sheffield United could well reignite their summer interest in Barcelona youngster Alex Collado – though after Jokanovic’s exit, it’s unknown whether the Blades would fancy the Spaniard again in the next transfer window.

And lastly, Sheffield United have been linked alongside Middlesbrough with Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. Again though, with Brewster now looking as though he’ll have his chance to impress, a move for Balogun looks increasingly unlikely.