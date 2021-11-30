Swindon Town will assess Kaine Kelser Hayden this week.

Swindon Town substituted the defender off over the weekend in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town.

Kesler Hayden, 19, has got bruising on his legs and the Robins will be making checks on him.

The youngster is currently on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

‘Have to assess that’…

Swindon boss, Ben Garner, has told the club website: “He’s just bruised all over his legs. He’s got one on his knee, a couple on his shin and he just took a lot of damage and it wasn’t clamped down on.

“Hopefully it won’t be too bad and he’ll be okay for next week, but we’ll have to assess that.”

Story so far

Kesler Hayden was given the green light to leave Aston Villa on loan over the summer to get some experience under his belt.

This is the first time he has left the Midlands club so far in his career and he has played 11 times in League Two so far.

Career to date

The full-back is a product of Villa’s academy and has played once for their senior side.

He has also represented England at Under-20 level and has made three appearances to date.

What next?

Swindon are back in action this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy against Colchester United.

They then travel to Walsall on Saturday to face the Saddlers in the FA Cup.

The Robins will see how Kesler Hayden is doing following his battling performance against Harrogate.