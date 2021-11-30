Wigan Athletic are back in action this evening against Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Wigan Athletic are now in the knock-out stages of the competition.

The Latics go into tonight’s clash on the back of their impressive 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle over the weekend.

Leam Richardson may opt to make some changes though to freshen up his side.

Team news

Tom Naylor made his return to the side against Plymouth last time out which was a boost for the North West outfit.

Jordan Cousins has been sidelined over recent weeks, whilst summer recruit Joe Bennett has recently played for the Under-23s as he waits on his debut.

Starting XI

Jamie Jones

Tendayi Darikwa

Kell Watts

Adam Long

Tom Pearce

Max Power

Tom Bayliss

Gavin Massey

Chris Sze

Gwion Edwards

Stephen Humphrys

Changes to be made?



The likes of Pearce, Bayliss, Massey, Watts and Bayliss were left on the bench against the Pilgrims which suggests they could all get a run out.

Youngsters like Long, Sze, Scott Smith, Thelo Aasgaard and Luke Robinson could also get some more game time under their belts.

Accrington boss, John Coleman, has hinted that he will be putting out a strong side. Stanley are one of only two teams in League One who have never visited Wembley before.

Wigan’s focus will no doubt be on gaining promotion this term and it will be interesting to see what side they put out.