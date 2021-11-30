Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City is close but isn’t completed just yet.

Hull Daily Mail reporter Barry Cooper has said the process is in the ‘closing stages’ (see tweet below).

Nothing much I can say at this stage, Jamie. Final bits are with the lawyers. Just a case of waiting for it all to be completed. We’re into the closing stages. Panic not. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) November 29, 2021

The final details of the deal are being ironed as the Tigers’ fans patiently wait for their new owner to arrive.

Grant McCann’s side have been in great form on the pitch over recent weeks and have won their last four games in the league.

More on Ilicali

The 51-year-old is a businessman from Turkey and has made his money in the television and media industry.

He has been involved with football with Fortuna Sittard and invested in the Dutch side last year.

Ilicali visited the MKM Stadium earlier this month to check out the facilities (see below).

Allam’s reign coming to an end?

The Allams have been in charge of Hull since December 2010 but the curtains are drawing on their reign over the Yorkshire club.

Relationship between them and the fans have soured since they wanted to change the name of the club to Hull Tigers in 2014.

Exciting times

Hull could be in line for an early Christmas present with Barry Cooper delivering this latest update that the takeover is in the final stages.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Reading this weekend as they go in search of their fifth win in a row.