Bolton Wanderers are not pursuing a move for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Shrimps’ star over the past 48 hours but are not in for him, as per a report by the Bolton News.

Stockton, 27, has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg 58) reported that the Trotters were lining up a swoop for him ahead of the January transfer window.

‘That’s the truth’…

However, Bolton boss, Ian Evatt, has poured cold water on the speculation and has said:

“Cole is a player we are aware of and he’s a Morecambe player so I don’t want to go into much more detail but it’s obvious he has had a very good season. He was good for them last season in League Two as well.

“For now, he isn’t one we’re looking to do, and that’s the truth.

“He is doing very well for Morecambe and I think we should pay them the respect they are due but he’s definitely improving and that is very good for him.”

Star man

Stockton made the move back to Morecambe a couple of years ago having previously had a loan spell there in 2015.

He has since become their main man up top and played a key role in their surprise promotion from League Two last season.

The Merseyside-born man has since adapted with ease to the step up a division.

Prior to his move to Morecambe, Stockton had previously had spells at Tranmere Rovers, Hearts, Carlisle United and Wrexham.

No Bolton move

It is no surprise to see Stockton linked with a winter transfer but Bolton boss Evatt has played down the chances of his side signing him.