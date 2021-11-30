Northampton Town youngster Liam Cross has joined Tamworth on loan.

Northampton Town have given the midfielder the green light to head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Cross, 18, has linked up with Tamworth on a deal until January.

The Cobblers will be hoping he can get plenty of first-team experience under his belt over the festive period.

Career to date

Cross is a product of the Northampton academy and has risen up through the youth ranks of the League Two side.

He made his senior debut on the final day of last season against Sunderland, coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute.

The teenager was then handed his first professional contract over the summer despite the Cobblers’ relegation to the fourth tier.

Loan moves

Cross was involved with Jon Brady’s side over pre-season and has made one appearance for them in the Papa John’s Trophy this term.

However, they loaned him out to non-league side St. Ives Town in August along with teammate John Flanagan.

He has since returned to Sixfields but has been allowed to leave on loan again to Tamworth now.

New temporary home

Tamworth play their football in the Southern League Premier Division Central these days.

They are currently 9th in the table right now and have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Callum Cockerill-Mollett, Martin Riley and Alex Jones.

Cross could make his debut away at Biggleswade Town tonight.