Oxford United have announced that Connal Trueman has gone back to Birmingham City on their official Twitter page (see tweet below).

Goalkeeper Connal Trueman will return to parent club Birmingham City this week after a memorable stay with the U’s 👏 Thanks for your efforts and good luck in the future, @CJTrueman 🙌 🟡🔵 #OUFC | #COYY — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) November 29, 2021

The U’s were forced to sign the goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal last week.

Trueman, 25, was given the green light to head out the exit door by his parent club.

He played the last two games for Karl Robinson’s side against Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United.

The stopper made a decent impression with the League One outfit and they won 3-1 on his debut. He then kept a clean sheet against high-flying Rotherham United over the weekend.

What now?

Trueman is returning to Birmingham but is down the pecking order with the Midlands side.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Career to date

The Birmingham-born man has been on the books of the Blues for his whole career to date.

He linked up with his local side in 2007 and has since risen up through their academy.

Trueman has played 14 times in all competitions for their first-team so far, as well as having loan spells away at Leamington, Solihull Moors, AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town.

Good job

Oxford have wished him all the best for the future and he did a steady job between the sticks for the U’s for their past couple of matches.