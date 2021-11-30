Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Aston Villa Under-21s
Charlton Athletic are in Papa John’s Trophy action tonight against Aston Villa Under-21s.
Charlton Athletic are now in the knock-out round of the competition.
This evening’s game is a chance for caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson to make some changes and give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to get some game time.
The Addicks lost for the first time in the league under their interim manager over the weekend away at Shrewsbury Town.
Team news
Jonathan Leko returned to the squad against Shrewsbury after his spell on the sidelines.
Sam Lavelle, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss remain long-term absentees.
Predicted XI
(3-5-2)
Nathan Harness
Deji Elewere
Nazir Bakrin
Papa Souare
Corey Blackett-Taylor
Albie Morgan
Ben Watson
Harry Arter
Charlie Kirk
Jonathan Leko
Mason Burstow
Hints at changes
Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online: “It’s an opportunity for me to use the squad. We’ve got a big squad and there are only 11 people I can start and three I can bring on in the league games. There are lads that need minutes and lads crying out for it.”
Chance for some
Young players like Elewere, Bakrin and Burstow may well get some more experience under their belts.
Players such as Morgan, Watson, Arter and Kirk haven’t been playing as much as they would have liked in the league and this evening is an opportunity for them to try and force their way into Jackson’s plans.