Charlton Athletic are in Papa John’s Trophy action tonight against Aston Villa Under-21s.

Charlton Athletic are now in the knock-out round of the competition.

This evening’s game is a chance for caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson to make some changes and give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to get some game time.

The Addicks lost for the first time in the league under their interim manager over the weekend away at Shrewsbury Town.

Team news

Jonathan Leko returned to the squad against Shrewsbury after his spell on the sidelines.

Sam Lavelle, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)



Nathan Harness

Deji Elewere

Nazir Bakrin

Papa Souare

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Albie Morgan

Ben Watson

Harry Arter

Charlie Kirk

Jonathan Leko

Mason Burstow

Hints at changes

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online: “It’s an opportunity for me to use the squad. We’ve got a big squad and there are only 11 people I can start and three I can bring on in the league games. There are lads that need minutes and lads crying out for it.”

Chance for some

Young players like Elewere, Bakrin and Burstow may well get some more experience under their belts.

Players such as Morgan, Watson, Arter and Kirk haven’t been playing as much as they would have liked in the league and this evening is an opportunity for them to try and force their way into Jackson’s plans.