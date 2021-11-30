QPR manager Mark Warburton says Lee Wallace ‘felt a tightening of the hamstring’ in last night’s win at Derby County in the Championship.

QPR moved up into 3rd-place of the Championship table with a dramatic comeback win over Derby County last night.

Tom Lawrence had initially given the Rams a half-time lead which was cancelled out soon after half-time thanks to a Chris Willock strike.

And then in the 90th minute, second half substitute Andre Gray scored a stunning goal to hand QPR a deserved win in the end, moving the R’s up into 3rd – they’re now just seven points behind Bournemouth in 2nd.

It was another fighting performance from QPR. But Warburton was dealt another injury blow in last night’s game, with Wallace having to come off shortly before the hour mark.

The Scot has only returned to the side this month after missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury. He’s started the last three outings and has been a really welcome addition to the defence, but he looks as though he could now be facing another stints on the sidelines.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, Warburton gave this update on the 34-year-old:

“Lee felt a tightening of the hamstring which is why he came off. We hope it is nothing more than that. Mo came on and did well to adapt to the pace of the game in the way he did.”

Should Wallace have sustained another injury then it’ll be another injury to QPR’s full-back department.

It’s proved a problematic position for Warburton over the past few seasons and this time round he’s a number of injuries to contend with to his full-backs.

But the likes of Moses Odubajo can cover on either side. He himself has recently had some injury troubles though, and so it could well prove another selection headache for Warburton.

Up next for QPR is a home game v Stoke City this weekend.