Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has hinted at a future return to Sheffield United, in a recent interview.

Walker, 31, is a product of the Sheffield United academy. He made two league appearances for the club before being snapped up Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, and from there he’s gone on to become one of the best English defenders in the game.

In the years since he’s made more than 200 appearances for Spurs and 199 for Manchester City, earning 65 caps for England along the way too.

In his trophy cabinet, Walker has three Premier League titles with City, four EFL Cups, two Community Shields, an FA Cup and a Champions League runners-up medal. But the decorated Walker is eyeing a return to where it all began later in his career.

He spoke on BBC’s Friday Football Social podcast (via Yorkshire Live) recently, and he wasn’t shy in hinting at a return to Bramall Lane. He said:

“I’ll go until my legs don’t want to go.

“Until they go I’ll keep running. I made it very clear I want to go back and play for Sheffield United. I started there, played there from when I was six or seven years old.

“If I am dropping down and it is becoming a burden, obviously not. But as long as I am still enjoying it, I’ll keep doing it.

“I love the banter with the lads. There is never one day I think I don’t want to get out of bed. As soon as that stops, I will stop.”

Walker is contracted at Manchester City until 2024. He earns a reported £152,000-a-week and remains a prominent member of the City and England set up.

He’s currently showing no signs of slowing up and so it could be a while yet before he realistically considers a return to Sheffield United, but it’s certainly something for Blades fans to look forward to.

The club currently reside in 13th-place of the Championship table after a 2-0 win over Bristol City last time out. It was Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge and it was a positive performance too.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.