Hartlepool United’s search for a manager continues after it was revealed that Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan has turned down the job.

Dave Challinor earned promotion to the Football League with Hartlepool United last season.

And he enjoyed a relatively decent start to this campaign. But he’d make the shock decision to drop back down into the National League to take charge of Stockport County at the start of this month, and the Stags have been managerless since.

Several names have come into contention, one of those being Strachan.

The first-team coach at Celtic looked to be a favoured name at Hartlepool United but Alan Nixon took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that the 42-year-old had turned down the job.

Plenty of Hartlepool United fans reacted to the news, and here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

