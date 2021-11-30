QPR won 2-1 away at Derby County in the Championship last night.

QPR moved up into 3rd-place of the Championship table with their third-straight win in the league last night, courtesy of a late strike from Andre Gray.

The Rams had the lead at half-time but Chris Willock levelled things soon after the restart, before Gray came off the bench to seal the win with a sublime goal in the 90th minute.

It was another fighting performance from Mark Warburton’s side, with many standout performances right across the pitch.

One man stood out again though, and it conitnuing to get better with every game – Andre Dozzell.

The man signed from Ipswich Town in the summer had to wait to be given his chance in the starting line up but he’s becoming a regular starter in midfield, and fans are quickly warming to him.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 22-year-old’s performance last night: