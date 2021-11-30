QPR won 2-1 away at Derby County in the Championship last night.

QPR moved up into 3rd-place of the Championship table with their third-straight win in the league last night, courtesy of a late strike from Andre Gray.

The Rams had the lead at half-time but Chris Willock levelled things soon after the restart, before Gray came off the bench to seal the win with a sublime goal in the 90th minute.

It was another fighting performance from Mark Warburton’s side, with many standout performances right across the pitch.

One man stood out again though, and it conitnuing to get better with every game – Andre Dozzell.

The man signed from Ipswich Town in the summer had to wait to be given his chance in the starting line up but he’s becoming a regular starter in midfield, and fans are quickly warming to him.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 22-year-old’s performance last night:

I thought Chair was magnificent, Willock good as normal, Dozzell really starting to kick on and what a goal! #qpr — Billy Rice (@dangerrice) November 29, 2021

Andre Dozzell. Ipswich must have some midfield to not be bothered about losing him. Great again tonight. Keeps it simple, doesn’t move from CM. Technically excellent. Made that position is own now. Loves a no look pass too #qpr — W12 Podcast 🎙 (@W12Podcast) November 29, 2021

Love how positive a player Andre Dozzell is. Doesn't play a safe pass back, instead confidently keeps the ball until he can play a forward pass #qpr — Daniel (@danmule93) November 29, 2021

Dare I jinx it … but #QPR look the real deal right now. @chazaustin10 back to his very best and that finish from Gray was just out of this world. Dozzell gonna be an absolute baller. Love his effortless passing. Oh and ‘Oh Bobby Zamora’!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/849VYrkRwM — Ian Taylor (@IJTaylor81) November 29, 2021

Dozzell on a different level now #QPR — Jack (@JStapeley) November 29, 2021

@ScottPurdue8 Sorry to disagree Scott but Dozzell gets better every game sign of a good player they never rush eg Alan Hansen of Liverpool an example Johansen and Dozell make the team tick ping the ball about with ease — Derek WARD (@dward1944) November 30, 2021

Andre Dozzell. What a purchase. Thank you #ITFC — Zack (@zackgif) November 29, 2021