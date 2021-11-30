Derby County lost 2-1 at home to QPR in the Championship last night.

As the table stands, Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have faced the league’s top three teams in their last three outings.

They’ve taken four points from those three games after a late defeat v QPR last night, but it could well have been another impressive point for the Rams who had the lead at half-time thanks to Tom Lawrence,

But Chris Willock levelled things soon after the restart, and Andre Gray scored a stunning 9th minute winner to lift the R’s up into 3rd.

It was a combative performance from Derby County though. There were some solid performances across the pitch but none stood out more so than Liam Thompson.

The 20-year-old has started the last three games in midfield and has been a revelation since, and plenty of fans have quickly warmed to the youngster.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Thompson’s performance last night: