Derby County lost 2-1 at home to QPR in the Championship last night.

As the table stands, Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have faced the league’s top three teams in their last three outings.

They’ve taken four points from those three games after a late defeat v QPR last night, but it could well have been another impressive point for the Rams who had the lead at half-time thanks to Tom Lawrence,

But Chris Willock levelled things soon after the restart, and Andre Gray scored a stunning 9th minute winner to lift the R’s up into 3rd.

It was a combative performance from Derby County though. There were some solid performances across the pitch but none stood out more so than Liam Thompson.

The 20-year-old has started the last three games in midfield and has been a revelation since, and plenty of fans have quickly warmed to the youngster.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Thompson’s performance last night:

Thought we were sloppy at the back today, disappointing performance, looked lethargic team needs freshening up for Saturday, on a positive note Thompson was superb again, what a player he’s gonna turn out to be #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) November 29, 2021

Liam Thompson has very quickly become a favourite of mine.

He just looks like he belongs 👏 #dcfc — Mark My Words 🐏 (@marktheram7) November 29, 2021

Liam Thompson impressed yet again tonight. He is a cross between Archie Gemmill and Geraint Williams? #dcfc — SimonWelchIFA (@SenseSimon) November 29, 2021

Not too down about that. #DCFC were brilliant. Under normal circumstances they would have got a draw but was clear they were going for the win. Thompson epitomising how we should perform in League One next season. Joy to watch. Great goal by Andre Gray to win it. #dcfcfans — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) November 29, 2021

All that effort in the last two games caught up with us tonight. Definitely a few tired legs out there amongst the older players, although Liam Thompson was superb again #dcfc #dcfcfans — Craig G 💙 (@derbadian) November 29, 2021

First time watching Liam Thompson live and boyyyy he is something special. Like you’ve gone out and signed someone for big bucks and put him into the team. Looks light years ahead of someone his age should #dcfc #dcfcfans — Richard Cusack (@RichardCusackBM) November 29, 2021