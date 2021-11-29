Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan has turned down a move to become manager of Hartlepool United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 42-year-old has been with the Hoops since last June, arriving from Peterborough United where he acted as assistant manager to boss Darren Ferguson.

Strachan was instated under the role of first-team coach once arriving at Celtic Park, and has remained behind the scenes despite a managerial change from Neil Lennon to Ange Postecoglou. He also had to take the role as manager for two games back in January, courtesy of a COVID outbreak in the squad.

And he was recently linked with the Hartlepool United job after Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County at the start of the month, but Nixon has now revealed that Strachan has turned down the opportunity to join the League Two side.

The Scotsman appeared for a number of clubs across the football league throughout his playing career, but enjoyed his best spell while at Hartlepool. Strachan appeared 78 times and netted seven goals from midfield during his four years at the club, as well as being listed on standby for the Scotland national team.

His coaching career began at Posh in 2011, a few months after they had been promoted to the second tier via the League One Play-Offs. After ending his time at St. Neots, the then 32-year-old replaced David Oldfield as youth team coach, and was eventually promoted to the first team under Ferguson.

Strachan has since managed Derbyshire-based Ilkeston, as well as Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United in assistant manager roles.

Postecoglou has praised the Scotsman for his key role behind the scenes, and kept him on the coaching staff following his arrival. Strachan remains the favourite for the Hartlepool job, where he would be taking over a team sat 17th in League Two and on a five-game losing streak.