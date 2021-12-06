Marvin Ekpiteta left Leyton Orient to join Blackpool last summer – so how’s the defender faring at his new club?

Ekpiteta, 25, spent two-and-a-half years in East London between 2018 and 2020.

He featured 74 times in all competitions and scored six goals, only missing six games in Orient’s National League promotion-winning season in 2018-19.

Ekpiteta made 27 appearances in League Two the following season before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. Following the expiry of his contract, he joined then-League One side Blackpool.

Ekpiteta made 28 League One appearances last season, scoring two goals, and was an unused substitute in Blackpool’s 2-1 Playoff Final victory against Lincoln City.

This season Ekpiteta has seen a lot more game time, only missing four league appearances and wielding the captain’s armband for seven consecutive games including a 2-0 derby win against Preston.

The two-time Nigeria U20 international, Ekpiteta has proven himself as a solid Championship defender, and with the Seasiders sitting in a comfortable 11th place after 20 games they will be looking to ensure survival and more second-tier football for next year.

O’s fans will have plenty of fond memories of Ekpiteta – he was a fan favourite during his time at the club and he’s since made a name for himself in the Championship, proving to be a pivotal part of Blackpool’s Championship side.

Up next for Leyton Orient is a home game v Swindon Town in League Two tomorrow night.