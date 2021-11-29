Carlisle United boss Keith Millen was pleased with Brad Young’s performance over the weekend.

Carlisle United finally scored and won against Walsall thanks to a late goal from Tristan Abrahams.

Young, 18, is currently on loan at Brunton Park from Aston Villa.

He was given the green light to leave the Premier League side over the summer to get some first-team experience under his belt.

First loan

This is the first time the teenager has ever been out on loan from Villa Park before.

He has made 12 league appearances for the Cumbrians since his move.

‘Keen to do well’….

Millen praised him after the big win over Walsall and told their official club website:

“We know how hard Brad works and he’s really keen to do well. Walsall’s centre backs are really big so it was a bit of a rude awakening for him at times up against them.

“It’s something he’s going to have to deal with. He’s still a young lad and he wants to learn, and that kind of experience will do him good.”

Career to date

Young was on the books at West Bromwich Albion before switching to Aston Villa six years ago.

He was handed his senior debut by the Midlands club in an FA Cup clash against Liverpool in January this year.

The forward has since played twice more for Villa’s first-team and was handed a new contract before his move to Carlisle.

What next?

Millen’s men are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln City at home.

They then take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.