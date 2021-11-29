Port Vale are expected to move for a striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke dropped a hint in his press conference last week that he will look to add more options up top.

Jamie Procter needs an operation on a hernia injury whilst James Wilson is out for up to two months with a broken bone in his foot, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

This has left the Valiants slight short going into the festive period.



‘Already on it’….

However, they are already making plans for the winter window.

Prior to the game against Hartlepool United over the weekend, Clarke provided an update on their transfer plans:

“We are already on it. I have an unbelievable director of football, Flickers (David Flitcroft). We are ahead of recruitment. I know now what business I want to be doing.

“That is what this club should look like in my opinion, having one or two things that in every window needs to be freshened up. Certainly with one or two injuries in the front line, you look at, that needs to be freshened up.”

He added: “We are working hard. We have Tommy (Johnson) head of recruitment. He is a top man at his work. This is fair play to the owners yet again, backing this to keep building that profile so you are not making those last minute phone calls to try to get deals done.

“We are working hard to make sure the tweaks that need to be made in the window, in the next six weeks, we are ready for it.”

Big win



Port Vale beat manager-less Hartlepool 2-0 last time out with goals from Ben Garrity and Tom Pett.

They are currently 5th in the league table and are only a point off the automatic promotion places.

What next?



Clarke’s men are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Rotherham United.

They then have an FA Cup game away at League One side Burton Albion this Saturday.