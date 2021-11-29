Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has admitted he is unsure how Wigan Athletic will approach the game tomorrow.

Accrington Stanley lock horns with Wigan Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The hosts are treating it as a ‘big game’ as they look to get to Wembley for the first time ever.

Leam Richardson’s side, on the other hand, are going for promotion to the Championship this term and it is unknown whether they will make some changes.



‘Big game for us’…

Accy boss, John Coleman, has told their club website:

“I don’t know what their priorities are, I could guess. I’ve said this before, we’re one of two teams in the league who haven’t been to Wembley so you know it’s a big game for us, I can’t govern how they treat it.”

Accrington situation

Accrington go into the game on the back of their impressive 1-0 win away at Lincoln City last time out.

They are currently 14th in League One and will be pleased to have got back to winning ways at the LNER Stadium.

As Coleman said, the Lancashire side are dreaming of a trip to Wembley this season and will be taking tomorrow night’s clash seriously.

Wigan situation

The Latics are no strangers to a trip to the national stadium but their immediate focus will be on promotion this term.

However, they have the depth in their squad to make changes and freshen up.

They have given some fringe players and youngsters some game time in this competition over recent matches in it and it will be interesting to see what starting XI they put out.