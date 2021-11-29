Barrow boss Mark Cooper hints they will look to bolster their attacking options this winter.

Barrow plan to delve into the January transfer market to add more firepower up top.

The Bluebirds are struggling for goals in League Two at the moment and are slipping down the table.

They lost 1-0 away to Sutton United over the weekend, with David Ajiboye scoring the only goal of the game.

‘Work to do’…

Speaking after the match on Saturday, Cooper told the club’s club website:

“We put on a good performance for them (the travelling fans) today, we just couldn’t find the goals we deserved.

“We’ve got work to do, certainly in January. We need to find somebody who can put the ball in the net.”

Poor run of form

The Bluebirds were left disappointed after their loss against Sutton as they played well but just weren’t able to score.

They are currently winless in their last nine league games now and haven’t scored in the past four.

Cooper’s men have dropped to 20th in the table and are only four points above the relegation zone.

Planning for January

Barrow need at least one striker through the door in January to try and fire them up the division but it is always tough to find someone half-way through a season.

What next?

The Bluebirds have a distraction from league football this weekend with an exciting trip to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in the FA Cup.

They then take on Salford City at home next Wednesday night.