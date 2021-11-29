Hull City boss Grant McCann has praised Brighton and Hove Albion loan man Ryan Longman.

The youngster has played a key part in the Tigers’ recent run of four wins in a row.

Longman, 21, has taken a while to hit the ground running with the Championship side but is starting to impress now.

The attacker scored his first goal since his move to East Yorkshire in Hull’s 2-1 win over Millwall over the weekend.

‘Really good’…

Their boss, Grant McCann, has told BBC Humberside Sport:

“Ryan’s been really good. His performance levels are getting better and better. He deserved that (goal).

“He’s started three games and has set up two and scored one. He’s contributing which is great and we hope his performance levels can stay like that.”

Story so far

Hull swooped to sign Longman on a season-long loan deal in July and he has since made 11 appearances in all competitions.

He has started the past three matches now and is enjoying his run in the starting XI.

Career to date

Longman has been on the books at Brighton for his whole career to date having risen up through the youth ranks there.

He has played once for their first-team in an Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa in September 2019.

The Seagulls loaned him out to AFC Wimbledon last season and he caught the eye with the League One side, scoring nine goals in 51 games.

Longman appears to be enjoying his time with Hull now and will be looking to help them extend their winning run to five matches away at Reading this weekend.