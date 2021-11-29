Middlesbrough are ready to let Marcus Browne leave the club on loan in January, reports Football Insider.

Browne, 23, is yet to feature for Middlesbrough this season, after suffering ACL damage which required surgery last time round.

The former West Ham youngster featured five times for Boro in the Championship and scored twice before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Now though, in a bid to gain some more first-team experience, Football Insider report that Middlesbrough are set to allow Browne to leave the club on loan in the winter transfer window.

Browne only ever made one first-team experience for the Hammers, failing to make his Premier League debut for the club.

But he spent time on loan with Oxford United during the 2018/19 campaign before Boro snapped him up for an undisclosed fee, on a contract lasting until 2023.

The following 2019/20 season he managed 13 league outings for Middlesbrough and looked as though he would’ve been a really important player last time round, but for injury scuppering his campaign.

One for the future?

At 23, Browne remains a relatively younger player. He surely would’ve played a big part in Boro’s last season if it weren’t for injury but he has plenty of time on his contract to impress new manager Chris Wilder.

And that can start with a loan spell in January. The report from Football Insider doesn’t suggest where Boro will look to send Browne, but given that he previously shone for Oxford United, League One could be his ideal destination.

If he can impress in the second half of next season then he could well have a part ti play in Boro’s 2022/23 season.

Up net for Middlesbrough is a home game v Swansea City this weekend.