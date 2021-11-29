Middlesbrough managed to get their first win under new boss Chris Wilder, beating Huddersfield 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium at the weekend.

Middlesbrough dominated proceedings on the day, with Duncan Watmore’s brace proving to be the difference. Both goals came in the first-half, with the Terriers’ consolation coming in the 93rd minute courtesy of a Luke Daniels own goal.

Watmore partnered Andraz Sporar up front for the third game in a row and the pair operated well together. Something which Wilder agrees with.

Speaking to Teesside Live after the victory, the Boro boss was full of praise for his striker duo.

“Duncan has been excellent. He had a whack the other night but him and Andy were good at the top of the pitch.

“They had to be, we talked about it before, we need a bit more out of them in terms of play and the bit at the end.

“It’s disappointing Andy didn’t get a goal because his general all-round play was good.”

Wilder confirmed that Watmore and Sporar are his go-to duo for the time being, and it is their position to lose.

“We need good players at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got the shirt at the minute, it’s up to them to play well, do well in training. They have the ability to cause problems in this division.”

What does this mean for Boro’s back-up strikers?

As back-up Middlesbrough have Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn. However, it is likely Ikpeazu is set to depart in January with Boro set to listen to offers for the Ugandan.

Coburn was introduced off the bench in Wilder’s first game but has not featured since. Yet at the age of just 18 he has a long and promising career to establish himself at his hometown club.

However, Wilder is said to be looking towards the January transfer window to bring in a new forward. One name mentioned is Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun, with the Teessiders reportedly leading the race ahead of Bournemouth and Swansea City.