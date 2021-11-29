Swansea City have had a progressive season under Russell Martin, finding themselves in 9th-place of the table after 20 games.

The campaign started slowly for Swansea City. But they’ve quickly become top-six contenders since the summer appointment of Martin, who’s given hope and optimism back to the Swans fans.

They currently sit five points outside the top-six and so a play-off finish isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, but they’ll certainly need a strong showing in January to stand a chance.

Here we look at all the latest Swansea City transfer rumours ahead of the winter transfer window…

Arguably the most exciting bit of transfer news coming out of Swansea City in the build up to January is their loan links with Manchester City starlet James McAtee. Several big clubs around Europe have been linked with the 19-year-old, including Barcelona, with WalesOnline linking the Swans with a temporary move in the New Year.

Elsewhere, Swansea City have been linked with MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher, whom Martin worked with previously at the League One club, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts being tipped with a January loan move to both Nottingham Forest and Swansea.

Lastly in the inbound transfer front, former Swans right-back Connor Roberts has been loosely linked with a temporary return to the club amid his current Burnley struggles.

In terms of departures, Swansea City could well see a couple of names depart in the New Year.

Morgan Whittaker finally looks set to seal his loan move to Lincoln City after missing out in the summer, whilst reports continue to link former manager Steve Cooper with Jay Fulton.

The Scottish midfielder hasn’t been favoured under Martin but could well link up with Cooper at Nottingham Forest in the New Year.