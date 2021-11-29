Nottingham Forest currently find themselves in 16th-place of the Championship table after the opening 20 games.

Steve Cooper’s side have started to fall back down the table after a run of one win in their last six games.

They remain unbeaten in those six, but Forest seem to have hit a tough patch of form heading into the New Year and so the January transfer window could be a hugely important one in getting them back on an upwards trajectory.

Here we look at every Nottingham Forest transfer rumour ahead of the winter transfer window…

One man being linked with a move to the City Ground is Rhian Brewster. The former Liverpool man is someone who Cooper knows very well but after Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United sacking, it’s being reported that the striker is set for a fresh start under new Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are being linked with Hearts John Souttar – Forest are one of a number of Championship clubs said to be interested, with a potential free transfer on the cards.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts is also being linked with a loan move to Forest in January, with Swansea City also being linked.

Forest are also being linked with a couple of Spurs youngsters in Jamie Bowden and Dilan Markanday – Bowden could join in the New year, reports have suggested, whilst Nottingham Forest are one of a clutch of Championship clubs looking at Markanday.

One of Forest’s key players this season has been Joe Worrall. The defender has once again proved formidable at the back and reports at the start of this month suggested that West Ham remain interested.

Lastly, Nottingham Forest could lose two of their key players in January. Both Philip Zinckernagel and Djed Spence are said to have recall clauses in their parent clubs’ contracts – Zinckernagel’s has only been recently reported, with Spence being widely tipped to return to Boro in the New Year.