QPR currently find themselves in 6th-place of the Championship table, with the chance to move up into 3rd with a win against Derby County later this evening.

Mark Warburton has made genuine promotion contenders out of QPR in his three years at the club.

The R’s have so far enjoyed a fruitful season and after a vein of patchy form they’re starting to put wins on the board more regularly, with another at Pride Park tonight able to lift them up into 3rd.

January then could be key for the west Londoners, and here we look at every QPR transfer rumour ahead of the winter transfer window…

In an exciting bit of transfer news for QPR fans, they’ve recently handed trials to two youngsters in Spurs’ Rafferty Pedder and Albion Rovers’ Kyle Doherty – Pedder sees his Spurs deal expire at the end of this season and could be cleared to join QPR on a free.

In another piece of inbound transfer news, QPR are one of a number of Championship clubs linked with a move for Hearts’ John Souttar.

Elsewhere, West London Sport report that QPR could make some January signings with the likes of Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay set to take part in AFCON through January.

On the departure front, Rob Dickie would well attract some unwanted interest in the New Year. He was linked with the likes of Leeds United and Wolves towards the end of the summer transfer window, with West Ham now said to be interested ahead of January.

Lastly, Warburton faces a potentially difficult scenario with Macauley Bonne. The striker has flourished on loan at Ipswich Town in League One and has said he doesn’t want to be recalled to QPR, to which Warburton has said Bonne is ‘our player’ and hinted that he wouldn’t be afraid to recall him if needed.